Colo. man pleads guilty in 2018 death of man in rural Hodgeman County

A Colorado man pled guilty to his role in a robbery connected with the September 2018 death of Bayron Diaz-Bautista in rural Hodgeman County.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said on Thursday, Emilio Nunez-Torres, 46, of Fort Collins, Colo. pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree, intentional murder and one count of aggravated robbery in Hodgeman County District Court. His sentencing is set for April 1.

Diaz-Bautista was found dead in a field in Hodgeman County on Oct. 1, 2018. The preliminary autopsy report revealed Diaz-Bautista died from gunshot wounds.

Nunez-Torres is one of three people charged in connection with Diaz-Bautista's death. Also charged are Emilio Nunez-Bahena and Veronica Nunez. The three were booked into the Larimer County, Colo. jail following their arrests in October 2018.