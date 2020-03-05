Colorado reports first 'presumptive' case of coronavirus

The governor of Colorado says the state has learned of its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

(MGN)

"We are diligently managing this situation," said Gov. Jared Police in a tweet.

CBS Denver reports the case is presumptive because the results are from a state test and still have to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for official confirmation.

The case is an out-of-state visitor to Summit County who is described as a male in his 30s.

The governor said there will be a press conference at 4:45 MST to update Coloradans with the latest information.

We will carry the governor's conference in this story.