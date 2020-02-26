Colorado set to become 22nd state with no death penalty

Colorado is close to becoming the 22nd U.S. state to abolish the death penalty. House lawmakers on Wednesday approved a repeal bill and sent it to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who has pledged to sign it into law. It's the sixth death penalty repeal effort for the state since 2009.

The bill would not apply to three men currently on Colorado’s death row. But Polis has suggested he might consider clemency for them. The state Senate passed the bill in January. Colorado's last execution was carried out in 1997,

29 states with the death penalty:

• Alabama

• Arizona

• Arkansas

• California

• Colorado

• Florida

• Georgia

• Idaho

• Indiana

• Kansas

• Kentucky

• Louisiana

• Mississippi

• Missouri

• Montana

• Nebraska

• Nevada

• North Carolina

• Ohio

• Oklahoma

• Oregon

• Pennsylvania

• South Carolina

• South Dakota

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Utah

• Virginia

• Wyoming

21 states without the death penalty:

• Alaska

• Connecticut

• Delaware

• Hawaii

• Illinois

• Iowa

• Maine

• Maryland

• Massachusetts

• Michigan

• Minnesota

• New Hampshire

• New Jersey

• New Mexico

• New York

• North Dakota

• Rhode Island

• Vermont

• Washington

• West Virginia

• Wisconsin

