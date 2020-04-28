Colquitt says goodbye to KC Chiefs

After 15 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, punter Dustin Colquitt says it's time to move on.

He made the announcement on his Instagram page Monday evening.

In that post, he said: "I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed & pleaded for them to. I’ll miss walking into the building & smelling the coffee, talking to everyone...it took me forever to weave through some of the most loving people you’d ever hope to work with. I was a young kid when I first walked into Arrowhead...hell, the indoor facility used to be 70 yards. Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you KC"