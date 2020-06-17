Community comes together for Sedgwick County farmer sidelined with cancer

A Sedgwick County farmer wasn't able to cut his own wheat this year, but that didn't stop his harvest from happening.

With Jerry Hahn sidelined following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis and start of chemotherapy, the community rallied together, cutting the wheat for him, knocking out approximately 550 acres in one afternoon.

Undergoing chemotherapy every other week, Hahn had plans to hire a crew to cut his crop. He saved money with a strong show of support from friends gathering 25 other farmers and seven combines. What usually takes Hahn about a a week and a half to complete was knocked out in an afternoon.

Seeing it happen was an emotional sight for the local farmer.

"It's bittersweet. It made me happy. I got so many friends and relatives help me out, but I feel like I should be helping them instead of them helping me," Hahn said.

Hahn said he plans to be out there next year, cutting his own wheat and being ready to pay it forward to any other farmer who might need help. Because, he says, when someone is in need, the farming community steps up.

"Next year, if someone has the same problem I did, they'll be there. We'll all come together," Hahn says. "They helped me, I'm one of them."