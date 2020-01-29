Community gifts Wichita student in need with 2 walkers

A student at Enterprise Elementary School now has two walkers thanks to a little help from his school nurse, teacher and the community.

Ashley Hicks teaches kindergarten at Enterprise. She said the nurse reached out to her and asked if she could reach out to the community for help.

Hicks said she posted about the student's need for a new walker on Facebook and received a positive response.

"The student was blessed with TWO walkers," Hicks said. "He will be able to walk at home and at school!!"

Hicks thanked Deb Miller at Wesley Medical Center & Candace Showalter at Heartland Hospice for the walkers.

"You have made such an impact in this student’s life! Our SPED teacher & nurse’s heart leaped regarding the walkers!" Concluded Hicks.