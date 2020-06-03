Community in N. Wichita comes together to denounce violence

The area of 21st and Arkansas has been a hot spot of violence and vandalism this week, but Wednesday, the Latino Alliance called community members together at that same intersection for a peaceful hearing.

As of 10 p.m., the gathering that began early Wednesday evening at 21st and Arkansas remained peaceful. People throughout the community gathered in the Metro T-Mobile parking lot trying to encourage the Black Lives Matter movement while discouraging instigators.

Renee Carrion who lives in the area and has taken part in recent demonstrations, says the violence does not represent her community.

"Seeing the last few days what went on, I happened to be here when shots were fired," she says, referencing events that unfolded Monday night when three WPD officers were injured and two people were arrested.

That night, she says "it felt like (people in the area) were in a third-world country."

"When the shots rang out, we were all running and I'm like, 'This can't be, this truly cannot be happening here,'" Carrion says.

She says she hopes no one gathered Wednesday acts out to ruin the peaceful assembly and prayer.

A heavily police presence is on hand to monitor the intersection of 21st and Arkansas, as well as neighborhood side streets. After vandalism and looting Tuesday, the nearby Quik Trip is boarded up and barricaded. Parts of the Metro PCS building and the O'Reilly Auto Parts store are also boarded up.