Community leaders push for change after week of protests

Community organizers are now sharing their list of demands and advocating for change after a week of Black Lives Matter protests.

"So it's been going for about a week or so in Wichita, I feel like some of the messages weren't coming out the way people were trying to intend for them to come out," Organizer Adrian Rivera said.

Rivera organized a protest outside of city hall Saturday evening.

"Here locally in Wichita, we're trying to set up a meeting with the police chief here and the councilman here to actually change some local guidelines for police officers here in Wichita, Kansas that we can actually change immediately, today," Rivera said.

Project Justice, another group in Wichita, shared their first demand at another rally today: defunding the police department and putting some of their funds towards other community programs.

Wichita City Councilman Brandon Johnson said the city council has already received demands from several organizations.

"I'm hoping that this momentum turns into action,” Johnson said. “Not only on the part of government bodies but on the part of individuals voting, engaging those in office."

Councilman Johnson says the city is already working with the police department about evaluating current law enforcement techniques.

