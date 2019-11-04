Community support, prosthetic leg help Finney County Sheriff's sergeant return to service

For the first time in almost a year, a sergeant with the Finney County Sheriff's Office is back in uniform.

In March, Eyewitness News reported from Garden City where the community was raising money for Deputy Joseph "J.J." Gonzales to get a new prosthetic leg.

Last year, doctors amputated Gonzales' leg. This followed a bone infection stemming from a knee replacement the sergeant underwent 10 years ago.

The fundraising goal was realized for Gonzales to start walking again.

"I told them, 'if I get this leg, I'm going back to work,'" he says.

Monday, Gonzales walked into work in uniform, receiving a warm welcome.

"I'm not going to lie. It was nerve wracking getting dressed this morning after a year," he says. "But after I got into it, I felt great."

Back in uniform, Gonzales says it's time to do his part for the community.

"They reassured me that I am worth that, so now it's time to prove to the community that they made a good investment," he says.