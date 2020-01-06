Computer programmer sentenced in cyberattack threat case involving attorney Brad Pistotnik

A Wichita computer programmer was sentenced Monday to three years federal probation and a $2,000 fine for threatening cyberattacks against two web sites that posted criticism of Wichita lawyer Brad Pistotnik.

David Dorsett, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of making extortionate threats via the internet.

In his plea, Dorsett admitted he contacted Pistotnik in September 2014 offering reputation management services. Pistotnik met with Dorsett and showed him postings on the internet that Pistotnik wanted to be removed, including a Kansas Supreme Court disciplinary opinion for Pistotnik and a negative consumer review.

Email communications between Dorsett and Pistotnik showed Postnik saying, “Any luck removing that bad website I showed you?” and “tell me how we get rid of it.”

Dorsett sent a barrage of emails to two web sites, leagle.com and RipoffReport.com demanding they remove information critical of Pistotnik. The emails read in part, “If you don’t remove it we will begin targeting your advertisers and explain that this will stop happening to them once they pull their ads…”

Dorsett billed Pistotnik for sending the threats and Pistotnik paid him by check the same day.

Pistotnik was sentenced in October 2019 to pay a $375,000 fine and $55,200 in restitution.