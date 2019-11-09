Concerts held at Wichita libraries for children in early learning program

Two concerts were held Saturday at Wichita libraries for children in the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

"The program is just trying to get kids reading and exposed to books, literature, and early learning skills before they enter kindergarten," said Sean Jones, Communications Specialist. "We like to have one big event every year to celebrate the kiddos achievement during the program."

Sugar Free Allstars, Oklahoma City's Grammy-featured family funk super duo, performed at the Advanced Learning Library and the Evergreen Branch Library.

"The library contacted us about the program their doing and wanted to do something special for the kids participating in the program," said Chris Wiser, Sugar Free Allstars.

To attend the concerts, parents were encouraged to register children for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten prior to November 9. This program encourages parents to read 1000 books with their children before they begin kindergarten.

"They just love seeing all the different kinds of books, coming to the library, and the stickers," said Danielle Ramirez. "After we read the same books over and over, they can name the characters, make some of the sounds they hear in the book, and repeat the words. I feel like that is really important."

Click here for more information on the program.