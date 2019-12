Funeral services will be held Thursday for a Cloud County middle school student who died after an apparent asthma attack.

KNCK News reports 14-year-old Alyssa Warren died Thursday, December 19 at Wesley Children's Hospital in Wichita.

Warren was an eighth-grade student at Concordia Junior High School.

A family member told KNCK that Warren fell into a coma after suffering the attack on Monday, December 16th.

According to her obituary, Warren's organs were donated.