Contact tracers help identify COVID-19 exposure as Kansas reopens

Until a vaccine becomes available for COVID-19, testing and contact tracing are the main methods to manage and slow the spread of the virus, according to health care officials. Both are now being used at greater levels.

When a positive test comes back from a testing site, the work begins for contact tracing investigators as they try to pinpoint where the positive patient visited and who they were in close contact with.

Chelsea Raybern is a senior epidemiologist with the Reno County Health Department. She said contact tracing is vital because it helps identify those who may be impacted by the virus before they might become symptomatic.

"Ideally, they haven’t exposed anyone else, so they’re not spreading it. So the contact tracing allows for active identification of potential new cases," said Raybern.

Butler County Preparedness Coordinator April Harter said contact tracing investigators work with positive cases to retrace their steps to build a timeline.

"We go back two days prior to their symptom onset date to look for any close contacts. What we’re looking for are people that they were around for 10 minutes or more within that six feet distance," said Harter.

She said that allows investigators make those close contacts aware of possible exposure. They also work with those positive cases and their contacts to set up isolation or quarantine measures and maintain communication during that period.

"Any symptoms at all, we can make sure they get tested and we do a follow up with those contacts as well, just checking in on them," said Harter.

How complicated those cases are getting is dependent on location.

"We are having a lot more contacts with each case now, which is expected because people are going out more," said Harter.

"Honestly, there are quite a few people still practicing social distancing, other than they are maybe now going into work," said Raybern in Reno County.

A situation that is becoming more common for these investigators are cases of people who are asymptomatic or test positive from an antigen test. Contact tracers complete the same process of going over the person’s movements and social interactions.