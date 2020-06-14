Continuing to be heard

A protest through Hutchinson keeps the chants of Black Lives Matter going.

It's following a weekend where another African American man died, this time in an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta.

A small group of more than a dozen joined Teresa Delgado to continue her efforts to seek change.

"We know that racism has been in the community. If you live here, you know, but it got brought out," said organizer Teresa Delgado.

Delgado organized a peaceful protest last Saturday in Hutchinson.

She put the second one together Sunday because there were people who still wanted to be heard.

"Feel like their voices weren't heard last time because of all the fear and stuff that was put into the community, but then they say that it was pretty peaceful," Delgado said.

The protest Sunday also followed the death of Rayshard Brooks Friday night in Atlanta during an officer-involved shooting.

Those who gathered said this latest death reinforces why they're here.

"Things continue to happen, and if we speak up about them or if we don't continue to bring them to people's attention, they'll always be forgotten about or just pushed aside," said Donte Gamble, who was at the protest.

Delgado said, "As you can see, everybody's like, why do you keep protesting. Well, things keep happening. It's not stopping, in essence, it's getting worse right now."

To make the changes sought, this group said the best place to start is at home.

"It's not just about black lives to people. There's also different races that go through the same thing," said Gamble.

Delgado said for her, it's about creating a better world for her three kids, so they don't have to face the same experiences.

"Experienced it myself and I know a lot of friends, have a lot of friends and family that experienced it also. I mean, when I got out with my mixed child, I get weird, dirty looks," said Delgado. "It's not ever fun."

"Racism in our community and the hate, with a lot of bi-racial kids that we have and everything going on, it just seems really good to try to end that," said Gamble.

Delgado said her next step is to meet with people in the community to see what policies or actions they can look at.

Gamble said, "Keep up the good energy for the problems here in our community."

