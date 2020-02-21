Conversation about bullying important to have with your kids, school leaders say

A pair of recent videos circulating on social media brings the topic of bullying further into the spotlight at the local, state, national and international levels.

One video shot in Topeka this week shows teens watching and even cheering as one girl assaults another.

A second video out of Australia went viral after a reportedly bullied 9-year-old boy tells he mother he wants to die.

The anger and sadness in the boy's voice started a conversation worldwide, including among the leadership in the Wichita school district.

"I think if I'm a parent and I see that, or a child brings that to me, now is the time for us to have a conversation," says Wichita Public Schools Safety Director Terri Moses. "if someone is watching this on the news right now, now is the time to sit down and use that as a tool to start a conversation. 'How would you handle that if you encountered something like that?'"

Stephanie Anderson, Program Specialist for Counseling Services in Wichita Public Schools says the conversation about bullying with your children includes an opportunity to talk with them about how to treat others.

"This is an opportunity to talk to people, that there (is) a wide variety of people in our community, our schools, and they are not always the same as us," Anderson says. "How do you deal with people with disabilities if you've never interacted with somebody in a classroom setting before? It's all apart of education, and that's what one thing the (mother who recorded her son in Australia) did talk about."

As some children suffer silently, there are warning signs to look out for if your'e concerned your child might be bullied at school. These signs include your child losing interest in schoolwork or activities, making excuses for not being able to go to school, having trouble sleeping or losing their appetite.

Moses and Anderson say even if you don't notice these signs with your child, it's still important to have a conversation about bullying because your child may also be in a situation where they don't realize they are hurting others.