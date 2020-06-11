Convoy of Hope to continue food distribution in Wichita

Thursday, Convoy of Hope held what was supposed to be its last distribution event. Thanks to the Kansas Food Bank, there's more to come.

In recent weeks, the organization, with the help of the Kansas Food Bank and other local nonprofits has been able to feed between 1,000 and 1,500 families in need.

The boost from the Kansas Food Bank keeps Convoy of Hope rolling until further notice.

Convoy of Hope Executive Director Stacie Cathcart says this is an especially important time to come together as a community and help those in need.

"This is a way for use to really get food in the hands of people that need it, no questions asked, no identification required," Cathcart says. "You can show up and get the food you need, and you can come every week.

The Convoy of Hope distribution runs every Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bethel Life Center (3777 S. Meridian Ave.), while supplies last. From 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday (June 16), Convoy of Hope will also be distributing groceries at McAdams Park near 13th North and I-135. The distribution is in conjunction with the annual Juneteenth celebration. .