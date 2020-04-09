Convoy-of-Hope volunteers in Wichita unload donations for families in need

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't enough to stop a faith-based nonprofit's efforts to help families in need.

While taking health precautions and practicing social distancing, volunteers put in time Thursday at Wichita's Bethel Life Center to unload pallets of food and hygiene supplies for local families in need.

Distribution of the donated supplies to Wichita families begins Thursday night.

Those in need of assistance or wishing to volunteer or donate can find further information on Convoy of Hope, a list of needed items and drop-off locations on the website for Convoy of Hope - Wichita.