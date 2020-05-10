Cool Mother's day, rainy even colder Monday

Today, we will see a mix of sunshine with a few clouds with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A north breeze diminishing through the afternoon.

Tonight, scattered showers will develop in across central and western Kansas around midnight. They will move into central Kansas by early morning and they will continue, off and on through the day. The chance for severe weather is low on Monday, but it will pick up later in the week. The clouds and off/on rain will keep highs on Monday in the 40s to lower 50s (which will likely set records for May 11th) , but we'll warm back into the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday. The 70s will return on Wednesday, with 80s expected Thursday.

Storm chances will pick back up Tuesday night, off and on Wednesday, Thursday night into Friday and Friday night into Saturday.

By Wednesday, some of these storms could be severe, with more severe storms possible through Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Clouds and then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15; gusty. High: 61.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers developing late. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 43.

Monday: Scattered showers, occasional rumble. Wind: E 5-10. High: 48.

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and a few rumbles. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 44.

Tue: High: 58. Showers early; staying cloudy. A few storms overnight.

Wed: High: 75. Low: 50. Breezy and warmer with a chance of strong storms.

Thu: High: 83. Low: 64. Partly cloudy evening strong storms possible.

Fri: High: 80. Low: 62. Morning and late day showers/storms.

Sat: High: 78. Low: 62. Partly cloudy, breezy with afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 63. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.