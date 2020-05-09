Cool, but nice Mother's Day weekend



After a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, expect a mild afternoon across Kansas.

A cold front will into northwest Kansas on Saturday afternoon, however no significant rain or storms are expected. It will turn cooler tonight and Sunday. Another chilly morning expected on Mother's Day with lows in the 30s and low 40s. A frost advisory is in place from 4 AM to 8 AM across parts of northern and western Kansas. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Rain chances will ramp up late Sunday night and they'll continue, off and on, through the day on Monday. It will get a lot cooler on Monday too, with highs in the low 50s. Northwestern Kansas will even have a chance for a light rain/snow mix early Monday morning before turning into rain the rest of the day.

Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s on Tuesday and the 70s on Wednesday, but rain chances will return by then too.

An area of low pressure will move into western Kansas on Wednesday, from the west. This will bring scattered showers and storms with it, throughout Wednesday afternoon. More storm chances some strong to severe by Thursday as the active weather pattern will continue through the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 66.

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Wind: SE/N 5-15. Low: 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 63.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, chance of showers/storms after midnight. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 42.

Mon: High: 52. Scattered showers/storms

Tue: High: 59. Low: 44. Showers early; staying cloudy.

Wed: High: 73. Low: 51. Breezy and warmer with a chance of storms.

Thu: High: 82. Low: 62. Partly cloudy evening strong storms possible.

Fri: High: 75. Low: 58. Morning and overnight showers/storms.

Sat: High: 79. Low: 64. Partly cloudy, breezy with afternoon/evening storms.

