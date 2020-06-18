Cooler temperatures making its way across Kansas Thursday, Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says major weather changes will march through the state over the next 24 to 36 hours. While we are still hot and muggy in Wichita today with highs in the upper 90s, western Kansas will be almost 20 degrees cooler. After we slip into the 60s tonight, temperatures will top-out in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Friday.

Expect showers and storms to get started by late afternoon along a Dodge City to Salina line. The activity will move east Thursday evening and while a few storms may be strong, widespread severe weather is not expected. After a break in the action most of Friday, more showers and storms are expected Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will trend back into the 90s on Father’s Day followed by even hotter conditions early next week. However, another cold front could bring more storms and cooler conditions back to Kansas by the middle of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; windy and hot. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 97.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 68. Rain early; then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 92. Low: 70. Partly cloudy; storms late in the day.

Mon: High: 93. Low: 72. Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 95. Low: 69. Partly cloudy; isolated storms late.

Wed: High: 88. Low: 66. Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.