Cooler today, storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our Tuesday is off to a terrific start and the afternoon should follow suit. A gentle north breeze will keep highs below normal, in the middle 80s, despite a decent amount of sunshine.

Storms return to the forecast on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon, and while some may be on the strong side, widespread severe weather is not expected.

The weather trend into the weekend will be warmer temperatures and a stronger breeze. Expect breezy to windy weather along with highs climbing into the lower 90s. While we cannot completely rule out the risk of rain, the storm threat is on the low side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 86.

Tonight: Mostly clear, then partly cloudy. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; afternoon storms possible. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Few evening storms; then clearing. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 67.

Thu: High: 90. Low: 71. Mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

Fri: High: 92. Low: 69. Partly cloudy; chance of storms late.

Sat: High: 90. Low: 70. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 93. Low: 72. Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 95. Low: 73. Partly cloudy; breezy and hot.