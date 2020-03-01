Cooler weather for Monday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says cooler weather will arrive for the start of the work week, following a warm weekend.

Rain showers will be possible this evening in northwestern Kansas. By midnight, that will change into light snow. By the time the snow ends, around 8-9 a.m., up to an inch of accumulation could be possible in northwestern Kansas.

Lows will drop into the upper 20s for the west and the low to mid 30s for central and eastern Kansas overnight.

Tomorrow, highs will reach the upper 40s in the northwest and the low to mid 50s for the rest of the state. It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with wind up to 20 mph and gusty.

Sunshine will take over through the rest of the week. Highs will warm back into the low 60s Tuesday through Thursday. They will drop a few degrees behind a weak cold front on Friday, then we'll get back into the 60s next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 54.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/SW 5-10. Low: 34.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: W 5-10. High: 62.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 38 Mostly sunny and mild.

Thu: High: 62 Low: 38 Sunny.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 33 Sunny.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 40 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 47 Partly cloudy and windy.