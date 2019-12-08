Cooler weather takes over Monday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says a cold front will bring cooler weather and gusty wind to the state for the start of the work week.

That cold front will move into the state Sunday night, from the north. By Monday morning, the front will have moved through most of Kansas.

Flurries will be possible Monday morning in north central Kansas, ending by lunch time, leaving little to no accumulation.

Highs on Monday will reach the 30s in northern Kansas and the 40s in the southern half of the state. With wind gusts around 30-40 mph, it will feel more like the 30s state-wide Monday afternoon.

The wind will take a break and we'll get a little warmer through the rest of the week. Highs will reach the mid 40s on Tuesday and the low 50s by Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 40.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 22.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: W 5-10. High: 46.

Wed: High: 50. Low: 27. Sunny and mild.

Thu: High: 52. Low: 32. Mostly sunny and mild.

Fri: High: 52. Low: 34. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 52. Low: 32. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 45. Low: 30. Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix in the afternoon.