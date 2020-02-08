Cooler weather takes over on Sunday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says a cold front will put an end to the mild weather for some on Sunday.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 20s for the northwest, the 30s for most of the state, and the low 40s for south central Kansas.

A cold front will move through western Kansas tonight and through central and eastern Kansas tomorrow. Ahead of the front, highs will be around 50 in south central Kansas, including Wichita. It will be cooler for the rest of the state tomorrow. Highs in the northwest will be in the mid 30s. We'll reach the mid 40s in north central and southwestern Kansas.

It will be windy through the end of the weekend, with gusts around 30-40 mph possible on Sunday.

Behind the cold front on Monday, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

We’ll get back into the mid to upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flurries will be possible, especially in southern and north central Kansas Wednesday morning. With highs in the low 40s, this will turn to rain in the afternoon and it will end in the evening.

Highs will drop into the upper 30s Thursday and we’ll get back into the low 40s on Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. Low: 26.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. High: 43.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 31 Mostly cloudy, chance of rain/snow.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 24 Mostly sunny, colder.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy, breezy.