Cooler, windier for your Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a cooler and windy Wednesday, although afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s are a few degrees above average for late April. Today’s only weather worry is a strong north breeze between 20-30 mph with some higher gusts.

After temperatures tumble into the 40s tonight, we will see a rapid recovery into the 70s and 80s on Thursday. Friday promises to feel more like summer as highs soar into the 80s and 90s.

A couple of cold fronts over the next few days should bring our temperatures back to normal and possibly colder than normal next week. The first one moves through Saturday night followed by a second front on Monday night. Both boundaries will also bring showers and storms to the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and cooler. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 73.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 57.

Fri: High: 87. Low: 63. Becoming sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 61. Partly cloudy; continued hot.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 54. Cooler with showers/storms, mainly in the morning.

Mon: High: 82. Low: 58. Partly cloudy; chance of afternoon storms.

Tue: High: 74. Low: 49. Showers, then clearing and cooler.