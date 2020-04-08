Cooling down; rain chances looming

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much cooler weather arrives for Thursday and Friday, but for this time in April, it's just closer to normal.

Gusty winds will die down heading into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Clouds increase Thursday afternoon, but conditions will remain dry. Highs will be around 60 with lighter north winds.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs ranging from upper 50s east to mid 60s in the west.

Saturday still looks rather warm and springlike, but chances for rain begin heading into Easter Sunday and that's when much of the state will have the colder weather arriving.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; not as warm. Wind: N 5-15. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 33

Fri: High: 59 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 46 Mostly cloudy; scattered rain & thunder into the night.

Easter: High: 60 Low: 56 Cloudy; few showers. Evening wintry mix.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 29 Decreasing clouds; colder.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 28 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 34 Partly cloudy