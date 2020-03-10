Coronavirus cancellations

Once Kansas health officials confirmed the state's first positive case of COVID-19, organizers began re-evaluating events that may drawn-in large crowds.

Eyewitness News is tracking those events that have canceled due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.

You can find the list below.

Special Olympics Kansas

• 2020 State Basketball and Cheerleading Tournaments scheduled for

• March 14-15 in Topeka and March 20-21 in Hays

• All Young Athletes Programs scheduled March 9-23

• All local team practices scheduled March 9 – 23

• KU Unified Basketball Championship game scheduled March 19

InterHab

• Legislative Advocacy Day on March 25 at Kansas State Capitol (Topeka)

