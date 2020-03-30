Coronavirus outbreak in Coffey County linked to local nursing home

The Coffey County Health Department reports 14 cases of coronavirus as of Monday.

All cases have been linked to a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Burlington, according to the health department.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, identified for the facility as the Life Care Center of Burlington.

The patients range in age from 20 to 90 years and are both men and women.

Health officials say the facility has been and continues to cooperate with CCHD in slowing the spreading.

"We know that containment of this infection is very difficult in care facilities," said the Coffey County Health Department Administrator Lindsay Payer.

CCHD has contacted those who were exposed to the cases and will continue to identify close contacts of each individual who tested positive. The health department will closely monitor the close contacts for 14 days for fever, cough and shortness of breath.