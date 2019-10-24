Cost of new Wichita water treatment plant will soon reflect in your bill

The Wichita Water Partners soon will deliver a final budget presentation for the city's new water treatment plan.

It's a large project that will increase water rates. The estimated cost for the needed construction project is in the neighborhood of $500 million.

In late November, the City of Wichita expects to sort out details on just how much your water rates will increase.

"This is one of the not just biggest projects here in the Midwest, this is one of the biggest projects nationally as well," says Wichita Water Partners Project Executive Ron Coker.

Wichita Water Partners, the group designing the new water treatment facility, says in total, the project will cost about $508.1 million. That figure shows savings from the initial budget of $524 million.

Wichita Public Works Director Alan King says this is necessary for the city to pay for the project.

City leaders say the project also does present a new opportunity for the local economy, with Wichita Water Partners pledging to keep 85 percent of the business local. So far, 11 companies are already at work.

"Anytime you make a large investment like that, one of the most important things about that investment is that you spend as much money locally as you can," Coker says. "it keeps that money in Wichita."