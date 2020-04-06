Could your pets catch coronavirus? Case with tiger at Bronx Zoo raises concern

News of a tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo contracting COVID-19 raises questions from many of you, concerned your pet could also catch the virus. There is also concern about animals at other zoos across the U.S.

The case at the Bronx Zoo concerned many, including within the zoo community across the country.

"It was a little bit unsettling for all of us. We had previously been told there were no indications that humans could transmit COVID-19 to animals," says Sedgwick County Zoo Marketing Manager Jennica King.

Despite those early indications, King says the Wichita zoo put in safety measures to protect the animals from contracting the virus.

"The keepers in great ape areas have been, since we've been closed on March 13, wearing masks, wearing gloves, limiting their contact in behind-the-scenes areas with the great apes," she says. "they've also been limiting their contact with the keepers in other areas."

King says the Sedgwick County Zoo is taking extra precautions following the positive case in the Bronx-Zoo tiger.

"We are now implanting those same procedures for the keepers of the big cats, as well. And we're investigating what this means for other animal areas, if there are other precautions we need to take additionally throughout the zoo, as well," she says.

While many in the public may express concern about animals at their local zoo, the biggest question for most concerns their pets at home. Can they get COVID-19?

"Right now, there's been a lot of research done and a lot of testing done on domestic animals, cats and dogs. So far, none of these tests are coming back saying animals can become infected with this, or infect their owners with it," says Dr. Kelly Razek with the Chisholm Trail Veterinary Hospital in Park City.

Dr. Razek says this is not the time to panic.

"Remember, we have different species here, different breeds of animal," she says. "There's so many different variations of animals, so their immune systems are a little different."

Dr. Razek says if your pet isn't feeling well, don't hesitate to get them checked. A respiratory issue can be serious, even if there's no grave concern about COVID-19. She says health concerns like asthma and upper respiratory infections are common in cats, as well.

While testing shows your dog or cat should be okay, if you think you have COVID-19, Razek suggests you let someone else take care of your pet.