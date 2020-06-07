Counties still following Ad Astra Plan move into Phase 3 Monday

Governor Laura Kelly said those still following the state’s Ad Astra Plan for reopening can move into Phase 3 tomorrow – meaning gathering limits can increase to 45.

This comes as reopening decisions have been placed on individual counties and many, including Sedgwick, have only issued guidance and not hard rules.

The Kansas Department of Emergency Management is keeping track on each county's reopening plan with a website.

The website shows that 42 counties are still following the governor’s plan.

While Sedgwick county is shown as following the governor's guidelines, the county’s local health official Gerold Minns has recommended the county to stay in phase two until July 3, referencing the recent data showing an increase in positive cases since Memorial Day weekend.

Staying in Phase 2 will keep gathering limits at 20 people.