Country singer Ned LeDoux and his wife are mourning the loss of their daughter.

A post on LeDoux's Facebook fan page said the 2-year-old died Oct. 20 due to a "tragic choking accident in the home."

Taste of Country reported that the original statement on the page read, “Paramedics were called to the family’s northeast Kansas home on October 20th and arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful."