County GOP chair denies involvement with attack ad, says Capps' claim false

Sedgwick County Republican Party Chair Dalton Glasscock says he anticipated some retribution after the local party asked for Michael Capps to resign from the House seat he holds in Topeka, representing the state's 85th district, which includes part of northeast Wichita, Bel Aire and Kechi in Sedgwick County and Benton in Butler County.

"We asked him to quit," Glasscock says. "...It was a unanimous decision from us five on the executive committee that we believe the allegations awarded his resignation."

These allegations come with evidence that Capps played a role in an attack ad against Brandon Whipple, a candidate for Mayor of Wichita.

in response to the online video ad that makes false claims of sexual harassment against Whipple, Whipple's attorney filed a slander lawsuit against the video's creators.

The one man named in that lawsuit is Matthew Colborn, Capps' campaign manager. Two others in the lawsuit are listed as "John Doe #1" and "John Doe #2."

Records FactFinder 12 found online show Capps' company Krivacy, LLC previously owned the domain name protectwichitagirls.com. The site, which is no longer owned by Krivacy, LLC, is in reference to the false YouTube video which tied Whipple to allegations of sexual misconduct in the statehouse. FactFinder 12 looked into the allegations and found no factual basis for the claims.

Whipple's opponent, current Wichita Mayor, Jeff Longwell, insists he had nothing to do with the ad and condemns its creation, calling such a tactic "slimy campaigning."

During an interview Sunday with conservative radio host and former state lawmaker John Whitmer, Capps says Glassock approved the false ad against Whipple.

Glasscock says Capps is lying and points out contradictions in the interview with Whitmer.

Capps' story is that he personally heard Glasscock give approval for the attack ad.

"That is 100 percent a lie, and I would challenge him to provide evidence to support his claim," Glasscock says.

Whitmer said he invited Capps onto his show to give him a fair chance to tell his side of the story. While not making a judgment from the interview, Whitmer did acknowledge an apparent contradiction in which Capps initially denies having knowledge of the attack ad and then says he personally heard Glasscock approve the ad run.

"So, it goes from that to then saying that I was the mastermind behind all this as well, and I again challenged him to find any facts to support that claim," Glassock says.

Glasscock says Capps presents a guilty conscience in the interview with Whitmer.

"And I think it's clear in the video or clear in the audio with John Whitmer from (Sunday) and I think he's just trying to correct lie after lie after lie," Glasscock says. "And he's continuing to dig himself deeper and deeper into this. And I'm looking forward to see who's involved in this and exposing all of them. And if there's any other member of the party actively involved and is provable, we'll do the exact same thing, call for their resignation."

Eyewitness News has yet to receive a response directly from Capps after numerous calls and emails. Eyewitness News also stopped by several addresses associated with Capps.