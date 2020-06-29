Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor's home

A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis, Missouri, as the group marched toward the mayor’s home, demanding her resignation after she publicly read the names and addresses of several residents who supported defunding the police department.

A social media video showed the armed couple standing outside their home Sunday evening, shouting at protesters, while people in the march urged the crowd to ignore them.

Protesters were heading toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home, chanting, “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you."

Resignation demands come after a Facebook Live briefing, where Krewson read the names and addresses of several residents who wrote letters to the mayor suggesting she defund the police. Krewson apologized, stating she didn’t “intend to cause distress.”

