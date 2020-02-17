Couple impacted by Noah's Event Venue closure finds 'perfect' alternate for wedding

A little more than one week removed from a popular event venue in Wichita closing its doors, some brides and grooms are still scrambling to find a new place to get married, without their deposits. For others, support and availability with other venues takes away at least some of the sting.

Noah's Event Venue closed after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last May. For soon-to-be-brides like Tierra Poyner, the sudden closure had them down, but not out.

Counting down the days to her wedding in about two-and-a-half weeks, Poyner says she's feeling better than she did this time last week. After being impacted by Noah's closure, she has a new place to marry her fiance, Jordan Knox.

"It's coming on me fast, but I'm looking forward to it because it's all starting to come together now and decorations are falling into place," Poyner says.

Last week, Poyner and Knox fond out Noah's Event Venue closed without warning and they were out more than $5,000. Through hard work, Poyner says she and her fiance found the perfect place to replace Noah's: the Petroleum Club of Wichita.

"The workers at the Petroleum Club have been with me every step of the way for me and my fiance," she says. "They've been making it so easy, an easy transition for us to like deal with, and I'm excited for the ceremony now."

Poyner says the short-notice venue change includes a discount at the Petroleum Club, allowing her and Knox to focus on the big day and worry less about what was lost with Noah's closure.

"That day is about me and my fiance, so I'm excited just to share that with him, so it will be one to enjoy," she says. "Hopefully, it will be one to remember too."