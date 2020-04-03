Court permanently bans enforcement of Kansas 'ag-gag' law

A federal judge has blocked enforcement of provisions in a Kansas law that ban the secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil issued a permanent injunction Friday after finding in January that the state’s “Ag-Gag” law unconstitutionally criminalized free speech.

The Kansas law was enacted in 1990.

It had made it a crime or anyone to take a picture or video at animal facilities without the owner’s consent or to enter them under false pretenses.

