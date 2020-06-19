Court says Trump rally attendees don't have to wear masks; curfew rescinded

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected a request to require everyone attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa this weekend to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing inside the arena to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

The court ruled Friday that the two local residents who asked that the thousands expected at the rally be required to take the precautions couldn’t establish that they have a clear legal right to the relief they sought. Meanwhile, the mayor on Friday rescinded a day-old curfew that was put in place ahead of Saturday night's rally. Tens of thousands are expected to attend the rally or hang out outside of the arena.