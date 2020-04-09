Sumner, Cowley counties report first COVID-19 deaths

Sumner and Cowley counties have both reported their first COVID-19 deaths.

Both counties say their residents died while hospitalized in Wichita.

"Our deepest condolences go to the family. We are very saddened by the news. His passing is a sad reminder of how serious this pandemic is. And also how we must all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Sumner County.

Cowley County said its patient was a man over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions. Test results confirmed he had COVID-19 on April 1.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of this community member," said Cowley County Public Health Officer Thomas Langer. "Our deepest condolences go out to his friends, family and loved ones. His passing is a sad reminder of how serious this disease can be. We continue to make the health of this community our top priority and ask that all citizens do what they can to help slow the spread of COVID-19, please stay at home."

Cowley County encourages its citizens to help flatten the curve by:

• Staying home

• Limiting public gatherings to less than 10 people

• Covering all coughs and sneezes

• Washing your hands for 15-20 seconds with soap and water

Cowley County says it continues to test and will investigate all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and monitor those who were in close contact with those cases.

Anyone who has questions about COVID-19 or believes they have the disease can call the local health department.

As of Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m., there were 1,051 cases from 57 counties with 38 deaths (not including these latest two).

