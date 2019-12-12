Crash closes eastbound lanes of Kellogg at Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Eastbound lanes of Kellogg are closed from Seneca to Washington after a crash Thursday morning.
Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Broadway.
Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.
Eyewitness News has a reporter on the scene monitoring traffic for your morning commute. Stay tuned for updates on Eyewitness News This Morning and on the KWCH 12 app.
#BREAKING: EB lanes of Kellogg are closed from Seneca to Washington because of a crash near Broadway. Expect delays for your morning commute. #kwch pic.twitter.com/ohP7GILQXl— Kristen Boxman (@KWCHKristen) December 12, 2019