Crash closes eastbound lanes of Kellogg at Seneca

Eastbound lanes of Kellogg are closed from Seneca to Washington after a crash Thursday morning.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Broadway.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Eyewitness News has a reporter on the scene monitoring traffic for your morning commute. Stay tuned for updates on Eyewitness News This Morning and on the KWCH 12 app.