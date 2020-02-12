Crash involving Wichita school bus among 28 Wednesday morning in Lyon County

A winter storm dumping snow and rain on parts of Kansas creates traffic troubles, including on the Kansas Turnpike east of Wichita.

In a window between 7:15 a.m. and noon, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to 28 crashes, including an injury accident involving a Wichita school bus carrying about 40 children and adults from Park Elementary School. Seventeen children received treatment for minor injuries, the Kansas Highway Patrol says.

The sheriff's office says of the 28 crashes in the county reported in less than a five-hour window Wednesday, 25 involved vehicles that slid into the ditch and didn't involve damage. Two others were non-injury wrecks.

"We want to take this opportunity to remind all citizens in Lyon County to be aware of changing road conditions and take your time while traveling the different routes," the sheriff's office says. "The Lyon County Highway Department and the Kansas Department of Transportation has been working diligently to clear roads."