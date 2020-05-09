Crash leaves 18-year-old driver dead, 16-year-old passenger hurt

Authorities believe speed and alcohol were vactors in an early morning crash that left an 18-year-old woman dead, and a 16-year-old hospitalized.

Emergency crews were called to 143rd Street East and Meadowlark at around 2:40 Saturday morning.

There, they found two teens pinned inside a vehicle that had crashed.

The fire department was able to get them out, but the 18-year-old who was driving was prounounced dead at the scene.

Her 16-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to recover.

No other vehicles were involved.