Crawford County reports first coronavirus-related death

Crawford County announced a coronavirus-related death on Monday.

The county said the patient was a woman in her forties who died at an area emergency room.

COVID-19 testing was performed post-mortem and was positive.

This brings the county's total case count to five.

The health department is conducting a case investigation to quarantine all the woman's contacts.

The health department also reminded its community members that local numbers and KDHE numbers might not always align since KDHE only updates its numbers daily.

"Please keep in mind that this is a very fluid situation and test results are being reported throughout the day," said the health department.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of fever greater than 100*F, cough and shortness of breath, have been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID 19 or has questions about testing should call the Crawford County Health Department at 620-231-5411.

"Those who are tested for COVID 19 will also be tested for Influenza A and Influenza B as well as strep throat. The Crawford County Health Department can perform the Influenza A/B and strep throat testing on site and is able to collect the sample for COVID 19 and ship it to an outside labratory."