Crew removes shingles from Wichita home's roof, leaves before fixing it

A west Wichita property owner is trying to figure out who removed about half of a rental home's roof without fixing it. No one was home when, neighbors say, a crew showed up and started removing the roof's shingles.

Now, the homeowner may have to pay for the repairs out of pocket. The Pietras family rents out the home where a crew inexplicably took shingles and didn't complete a repair job that wasn't even requested.

The family didn't have any renovations planned for the tenants. They're trying to figure out who created this mess.

The couple who lives in the home says the unwanted "work" happened between 8:30 Friday morning and 12:30 p.m. that day while both of them were working.

It wasn't until they got home that they noticed that something was off. That's when they call ed Tony Pietras, the property owner, who was hundreds of miles away in Colorado.

"If I was right around the corner, I could go knock on houses and try to figure out what's going on, but being in Colorado, that's nine hours and one heck of a drive," Pietras sasy.

Neighbors say they saw a red pickup truck pulling a black trailer pull up without any company markings. They say they didn't think much of it until the crew disappeared and didn't come back.

Pietras says he thinks whoever is responsible made a mistake, but hopes they will help fix it.

"I'm kind of on my own to figure out who did this," he says."I just hope whoever did this or someone who did it sees this. Maybe someone had a roofing appointment that day and points me in the right direction. I just want to find out who did it. That way, they can make it right."

Despite much of the roof being gone and a new expense, Pietras is choosing to stay positive.

"My dad used to tell me the story about the fish that got away. Now I can tell the story about the roof that got away," he says.

Pietras says he has filed a report with the Wichita Police Department. He says right now, he is facing an out-of-pocket expense because his insurance won't cover the incident since the roof was stolen and not damaged by the weather.