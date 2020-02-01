Crews battle S. Wichita fire

Wichita fire crews made quick work of a house fire in south Wichita overnight. Crews were called to a home near Pawnee and Hillside at around 11:00 p.m., Friday.

A passerby noticed the fire and called 911.

Fire officials say, at one point, someone walking by even kicked in a door and broke through a window to make sure no one was inside.

The house was unoccupied and the utilities had been shut off, though there was property inside the home.

A fire official at the scene says crews did a good job of putting the fire out and making sure no one was hurt.

That fire caused significant damage to the house, but also spread to a fence and damaged a neighbor’s house as well.

No word yet on a cause.

