Wichita fire crews battle early-morning house fire

Wichita fire crews are looking for a cause after an early-morning house fire near Maple and Sycamore.

Crews were called to the scene just before 3:00 a.m., Tuesday. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911.

Fire officials say the house is vacant and currently being used for storage.

The fire started on the second floor, but fire officials aren't sure why.

No one was hurt.

Roads near the fire were closed down while crews were working at the scene, but traffic is back to normal.

