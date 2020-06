Crews worked much of Wednesday battling grass fires in Kingman and Sedgwick counties.

Heavy winds blew the flames from along US-54 into pastureland near Cheney.

The Sedgwick County Electric Cooperative said the fires caused power outage west of Cheney. The coop said linemen were out replacing burned poles.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the fires may have been started by a car experiencing problems in the area of US-54 and 343rd Street.