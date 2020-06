Wichita fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 1500 block of N. New York Avenue. That's near 13th and I-135.

Crews were called to that scene shortly after 2:30 a.m. and found a large fire. Firefighters quickly went defensive, which means they are fighting the fire from outside.

There are no reports of injuries.

