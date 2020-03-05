Crews battle multiple grass fires across Kansas

Much of Kansas is under a Red Flag Warning as warm temperatures and strong winds combine to create the perfect conditions for extreme fire dangers.

Greenwood County Emergency Manager Levi Vinson said crews are fighting an out of control fire three miles southwest of the town of Hamilton.

Twelve units are on the scene of the grass fire. No structures are involved.

About two miles from the Rooks and Graham county lines, crews are monitoring another grass fire.

Mickie Helberg, the Graham County Emergency Services Director, says the fire is located at 380th Ave. between X and V Avenues.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued an emergency disaster declaration on Thursday due to the conditions.

Farmers are asked not to burn, and in some cases, counties have banned burning due to the risk. Those living in the cities are asked to reduce using outdoor grills and properly discard all smoking materials.