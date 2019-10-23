Crews demolish more than century-old water tower in Pretty Prairie

The skyline in Pretty Prairie looks different as crews demolish the town's old water tower that stood for more than a century.

In preparation for the deconstruction of the old structure, the city put up a new water tower. Pretty Prairie also is invested in an underground storage tank and reverse osmosis water treatment system. The investments follow previous clean-water issues the city faced.

Wednesday, SkyHawk 12 caught a bird's eye view of the old water tower demolition.

Pretty Prairie is a town of about 650 people in southern Reno County.