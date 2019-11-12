Crews contain fire to apartment in downtown Mulvane

Update 3:30 p.m.

Crews in Mulvane contain fire to a small apartment above a store downtown in the 100 block of West Main Street.

Fire officials on scene estimate the blaze caused about $25,000 in damage. Crews responded to the scene a little before 3 p.m. They managed to contain the blaze by about 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from around Sedgwick County have been called to help fight a building fire in Mulvane.

Dispatchers say the fire is located in the 100 block of W. Main Street.

Mulvane Fire-Rescue is asking people to avoid Main St in downtown Mulvane due to the building fire.

They say there are numerous fire apparatus in the area.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

