Crews contain fire to apartment in downtown Mulvane

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) Update 3:30 p.m.
Crews in Mulvane contain fire to a small apartment above a store downtown in the 100 block of West Main Street.
Fire officials on scene estimate the blaze caused about $25,000 in damage. Crews responded to the scene a little before 3 p.m. They managed to contain the blaze by about 3:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
-----
Firefighters from around Sedgwick County have been called to help fight a building fire in Mulvane.
Dispatchers say the fire is located in the 100 block of W. Main Street.
Mulvane Fire-Rescue is asking people to avoid Main St in downtown Mulvane due to the building fire.
They say there are numerous fire apparatus in the area.
We have a crew headed to the scene.